FILE - New York Giants football coach Tom Coughlin and his wife, Judy, walk down Main Street in Waterloo, N.Y., July 12, 2008, during a parade to honor the coach of the Super Bowl-winning team. Both are from Waterloo. The wife of two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin died early Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, after a lengthy battled with an uncurable brain disorder. Coughlin and his family released a statement announcing the death of Judy Whitaker Coughlin. She was 77.