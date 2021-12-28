Dallas Stars (15-12-2, sixth in the Central) vs. Colorado Avalanche (17-8-2, fourth in the Central)
Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks fourth in the league with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and recording 27 assists.
The Avalanche are 4-3-0 against division opponents. Colorado has scored 114 goals and is first in the Western Conference averaging 4.2 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 14.
The Stars are 6-4-1 against opponents from the Central. Dallas is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Jason Robertson with 0.6.
Dallas beat Colorado 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 26. Joe Pavelski scored two goals for the Stars in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kadri leads the Avalanche with 38 points, scoring 11 goals and collecting 27 assists. Rantanen has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Pavelski leads the Stars with 27 points, scoring 12 goals and adding 15 assists. Roope Hintz has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.3 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.
Stars: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (upper body), Devon Toews: out (health and safety protocols), Gabriel Landeskog: out (lower-body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body), Cale Makar: out (health and safety protocols).
Stars: Roope Hintz: out (health protocols), Jani Hakanpaa: out (health and safety protocols), Esa Lindell: out (health protocols), Miro Heiskanen: out (health protocols), Jason Robertson: out (health protocols), Michael Raffl: out (health protocols), Radek Faksa: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.