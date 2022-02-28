New York Islanders (20-21-8, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (39-10-4, first in the Central)
Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against New York. He ranks fifth in the league with 66 points, scoring 22 goals and recording 44 assists.
The Avalanche are 22-3-2 at home. Colorado is second in the NHL averaging 6.8 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 1.0.
The Islanders are 10-11-4 on the road. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.3 shots per game.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gabriel Landeskog leads the Avalanche with 28 goals and has 54 points. Mikko Rantanen has 12 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Mathew Barzal has 37 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.
Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: out (personal), Nathan MacKinnon: day to day (lower-body).
Islanders: Zdeno Chara: day to day (undisclosed), Mathew Barzal: day to day (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.