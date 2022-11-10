North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.