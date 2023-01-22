DORCHESTER, S.C. — The South Carolina football program landed a big piece Sunday for its 2024 recruiting class.
Woodland High offensive lineman Kam Pringle announced his college commitment to Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks during a ceremony at his school. The four-star junior prospect is the state’s No. 1 recruit for next year’s class, according to the 247Sports Composite that factors in multiple networks’ rankings.
The 6-foot-7, 330-pound Pringle picked the Gamecocks over Clemson, Florida, Georgia, N.C. State and Tennessee. Most of his final schools visited Pringle’s school this past week, looking to make a final impression.
Pringle had hats of all six schools on the table and picked up the Gamecocks hat as he announced his decision.
“Carolina is a good program and it is on the rise,” Pringle said. “I have opportunity to go in and play early, make an impact to the team. Of course, it is close and it is right under an hour from my house. All my family can come see me play. I felt it was the right place for me.
“... Coach Beamer has been recruiting me hard since I was a freshman. I got to know him and just building that relationship. It always have something that is in the back of mind.”
Pringle said he told Beamer of his decision last weekend when he was on a trip to USC. South Carolina was one of the first schools to offer Pringle in March of 2021.
Pringle said he is an “all in type of guy” in favor of Gamecocks and trying to shut down his recruitment. But that won’t stop other schools from continuing to recruit him. Florida still plans to come in for a visit Monday. Some of his other final schools indicated to Woodland coach Eddie Ford said they will continue to recruit him until he signs in December.
Pringle picked Sunday for his announcement because it was on his mother Misty Hamilton’s birthday. Hamilton grew up a lifelong Gamecocks fan.
“It was the best birthday present ever,” Hamilton said. “When he first said he was doing it on my birthday, I hoped he would pick Carolina, but I was willing to wear whatever color he wore.”
Pringle is the second Gamecocks commit for the Class of 2024, joining quarterback Dante Reno. He plans to enroll early at USC next January after his senior season is finished.
If the rankings hold until he becomes a college enrollee, Pringle would be the highest-rated USC offensive line signee. He was ranked the No. 1 tackle nationally and 46th overall player in the 247Sports Composite rankings as of Sunday. Brandon Shell was the previous top-ranked O-lineman signee (No. 96 in the Class of 2011) and is still playing in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins.
Pringle is a three-sport standout who also plays basketball and does track. He won the Class 2A shot put and discus championship last season and hopes to defend his title.
Pringle began playing football at the age of 5 and always stood out because of his size. His mother routinely got questions to see his birth certificate to make sure he was playing in the right age group.
Pringle played one year of middle school football until Ford brought him up to play JV football in the eighth grade. He was starter on varsity level as a freshman, and Ford said he has gotten better each year as he has grown into his body.
Ford said Pringle will play both offense and defense during his senior season.
“He probably could have started for us as a seventh-grader. That’s how physically gifted he was,” Ford said. “We knew then he is going to be special.
“South Carolina is getting a physical football player that has a lot of God-given gifts. But they are also getting a high-IQ football guy and high-character kid.”
Top in-state recruits for 2024
According to 247Sports Composite (listed with school and town):
1. Kam Pringle, OT (Woodland/Dorchester), 4-star
2. Josiah Thompson, OT (Dillon/Dillon), 4-star
3. Mazeo Bennett, WR (Greenville/Greenville), 4-star
4. Troy Stevenson, ATH (Phillip Simmons/Charleston), 4-star
5. Traevon Dunbar, RB (Midland Valley/Aiken), 3-star
©2023 The State. Visit thestate.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.