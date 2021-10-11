The Chiefs need to bolster their running back corps after losing their starter for the short-term.
Running Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday night's 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills and is expected to be out a few weeks, a source confirmed Monday afternoon to The Star.
Edwards-Helaire went down midway through the third quarter after an 11-yard gain on a screen play. The running back's left leg appeared to be in an awkward position beneath Bills defenders Tremaine Edmunds and Jordan Poyer. The Chiefs running back pounded the ground with his fist as the team's medical staff rushed onto the field after the play.
Following an on-field evaluation by the medical personnel, Edwards-Helaire was helped off the field by wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Darrel Williams. The second-year pro received more attention in the blue medical tent situated along the Chiefs' sideline before heading to the locker room under his own power but clearly limping.
Through five games, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for a team-high 304 yards on 65 carries, adding 61 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.
The Chiefs' current options at running back on their active 53-player roster are Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon. Derrick Gore is on the Chiefs' practice squad.
Edwards-Helaire isn't the only injury the Chiefs are dealing with after Sunday's game, either. Starting left guard Joe Thuney fractured his hand in Sunday night's game, but he went on to play all 86 of the Chiefs' snaps on offense.
"He had that throughout the game and continued to play, didn't miss any plays as we went forward there," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. "He actually did a pretty good job in there."
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a knee injury. After the game Sunday night, Reid said Hill "hurt his knee a little bit." ESPN reported Monday that Hill's injury is considered "minor."
The NFL Network first reported Edwards-Helaire's Monday status.
(c)2021 The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.)
Visit The Kansas City Star (Kansas City, Mo.) at www.kansascity.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.