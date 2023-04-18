A little more than two months has passed since Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered arguably the most-watched high-ankle injury in Super Bowl history.
Mahomes gutted it out on the hurt right ankle at the time, leading the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. He even won the championship MVP trophy after throwing for 182 yards and three touchdowns, adding six carries for 44 yards, despite aggravating the ankle injury during the game..
On Monday, Mahomes admitted he’s still not fully healed.
“I think now it’s been more about of just kind of managing it but getting the mobility back as best as I possibly can,” Mahomes said as the Chiefs started their offseason workout program. “I wouldn’t say I’m 100%, but I’ve had no necessary limitations.”
Mahomes said he’ll continue undergoing rehabilitation on the ankle while taking part in the team’s rigorous offseason training regimen. He doesn’t want to take a step backward from what’s he’s accomplished so far in the healing process.
“You might be a little sore on the weekend, but I think we’ve done a great job of pushing it to the right limit to where now I’m throwing and stuff like that and having no limitations there,” he said. “I think with running and cutting, there will still be a little bit of limitations going there the next few weeks, but I’m happy where I’m at.
“We’ll keep pushing it and getting me to the right spot for the beginning of the season.”
Mahomes has experienced this type of offseason recovery process in the past. A toe injury suffered during the 2020 playoffs resulted in offseason foot surgery and the wearing of a cast early in 2021. But the reigning NFL MVP said the foot injury was “way more serious” than his current right-ankle injury.
Mahomes said he doesn’t anticipate any limitations on his workload during the Chiefs’ upcoming organized team activities (OTAs) phase, which includes full-team drills, and believes the rehab process will have him fully ready for training camp.
“I’ve felt like we’ve improved, especially these last few weeks a ton, as far as the swelling — it went down finally,” he said. “I don’t have that soreness just as much as I was having it after a few days of work.
“And so, with the improvements that we’re making these last few weeks, I have a great feeling that by the time we get to training camp, it won’t even be any question at all.”
