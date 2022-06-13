The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their biggest offensive producers from last season’s playoffs — while also opening up some questions about how they feel about their current backfield situation.
Jerick McKinnon is returning to the Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
McKinnon, who turned 30 last month, emerged as one of KC’s top players last postseason. Most notably, he posted 142 yards of offense and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 42-21 AFC Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, with 82 of those yards coming through the air.
He also was heavily used in the next two games against Buffalo and Cincinnati, posting more than 50 offensive snaps in both. McKinnon had five catches for 54 yards against the Bills, then had 95 combined rushing and receiving yards in the Chiefs’ home loss to the Bengals.
The addition further complicates KC’s backfield depth chart. Former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire is healthy after battling injuries last season, while former Tampa Bay back Ronald Jones signed with the team in March. Coach Andy Reid also likes to have a fullback on the team and has Michael Burton returning. All would seem to be locks for the roster.
Also in the mix: Derrick Gore spent time with the Chiefs and their practice squad a year ago, while the team also selected Rutgers’ Isiah Pacheco with a seventh-round pick.
