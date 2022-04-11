KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cleveland Guardians seemed to take advantage of just about every opening the Kansas City Royals pitching staff left them. It showed in the final score as the Royals gave up double-digit runs for the second consecutive day in a 10-7 loss at Kauffman Stadium Monday afternoon.
The Royals rallied from an early deficit to tie the score in the fourth inning, but they allowed six runs in the final three innings and dropped the finale of a season-opening four-game series.
The loss means the Royals (2-2) split the series with the Guardians after winning the first two games.
Bullpen stalwarts Jake Brentz, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow each gave up runs late for the Royals as the Guardians broke open what had been a tie game going into the seventh inning.
Andrew Benintendi went 3 for 3 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs, while Salvador Perez snapped an 0-for-12 to start the season with two hits (2 for 4) and his first RBI of the season.
Royals starting pitcher Carlos Hernández allowed four runs on six hits, including a home run, and two walks in 4 1/3 innings.
The Royals now travel to St. Louis to begin a two-game interleague series on Tuesday night.
