The Kansas City Royals’ disappointing start in 2022 has claimed its first victim on the coaching staff.
Hitting coach Terry Bradshaw has been removed from his role and is no longer with the team, the Royals announced Monday morning. Alec Zumwalt — the team’s senior director for player development and hitting performance — will immediately join the big-league staff while overseeing all hitting efforts.
The Royals also stated that assistant hitting coach Keoni DeRenne and special assignment hitting coach Mike Tosar will retain their roles and will now be in uniform with the big-league team.
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo said the changes were made as the team continued a self-evaluation in search of “giving our players everything they need to be successful at the highest levels of baseball.”
“Our results so far haven’t matched what we’re capable of, and we all share accountability in that,” Picollo said. “We look forward to Alec, Keoni and Mike helping us provide the best possible processes for our players.”
Bradshaw had been Royals hitting coach since 2018. He had worked for KC’s organization since 2000 after playing in the mid-1990s for the St. Louis Cardinals.
“Terry is one of the finest men I’ve known in baseball,” Royals president of baseball operations Dayton Moore said. “The Royals are a better franchise with and because of men like Terry. We thank him and his family for all they’ve done for the Royals and for baseball.”
Zumwalt is in his 12th year with the Royals organization and has spent the last three seasons with his current title. His recent work has been credited for many turnarounds among Royals minor-leaguers, which includes current catcher MJ Melendez.
The Royals have struggled offensively this season, ranking 28th out of 30 teams in OPS and 27th in on-base percentage.
KC (12-20) is in fourth place in the AL Central.
“Changes like this are never easy and I’m grateful to Terry for his friendship and all he’s done for me personally and for our team,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We can all do better, and that includes me. I’m confident that better days are ahead, and that Alec, Keoni and Mike will help us get there.”
