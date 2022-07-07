HOUSTON — In the swing game that decided whether the Kansas City Royals would have a winning or losing record for their seven-game road trip, they ran into one of the best pitchers in the game ... and their offense couldn’t keep up the high-octane production it had in recent days.
The fact the Royals had to scratch and claw just for two runs also underscores the opportunities they missed in the first two games of their series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros. They held early leads only to see them slip away and result in a pair of losses by a total of three runs.
On Thursday afternoon, the Royals again grabbed a slim early lead against Astros ace Justin Verlander. But Royals starter Kris Bubic gave up a three-run fifth inning that swung the game and put them on their way to a 5-2 loss in front of an announced 36,067 in the finale of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park.
The Royals (30-51) went 3-4 on their road swing, coming up short in their quest to record a second consecutive winning road trip.
Bubic allowed just one hit through the first four innings but gave up three runs on three extra-base hits, including two home runs, in the fifth inning
Verlander entered the day as a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award in his first season back from Tommy John surgery. The 39-year-old came into the game tied for the AL lead in wins (10) and ranked second in opponent’s batting average (.183), opponent’s OPS (.527), ERA (2.03) and WHIP (0.83).
The Royals scored two runs, one earned, on seven hits and two walks against Verlander. They also struck out eight times in his six innings.
