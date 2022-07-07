HOUSTON -- The Kansas City Royals brought their offense with them on this road trip. They’d scored six runs or more in each of their previous three games entering Wednesday night. They’d hit multiple home runs in four of their previous five games.
They’d gotten runs. They just hadn’t gotten wins.
So the fast start the Royals’ offense enjoyed against one of the stingier starting pitchers in majors, Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier, seemed simultaneously encouraging and cruelly antagonistic.
This time, however, the Royals held off the Astros’ comeback efforts and added on insurance runs late to secure a 7-4 win in front of an announced 26,534 in the third game of a four-game set at Minute Maid Park. The victory stopped the Royals’ mini losing slide at two games.
Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi celebrated his 28th birthday and reached base four times with a pair of walks, an RBI double, a single and three runs scored.
First baseman Hunter Dozier went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a walk for the Royals (30-50).
Whit Merrifield (1 for 5) and Emmanuel Rivera (1 for 3, walk) also hit home runs for the Royals.
Through 15 games (11 starts), Javier ranked second in the AL in opponent’s batting average (.175), third in strikeouts per 9 innings (12.27) and fourth in WHIP (0.96). In his two starts leading into the matchup with the Royals, Javier had pitched seven no-hit innings against the New York Yankees and then struck out a career-high 14 against the Los Angeles Angels.
The Royals were the first team this season to score five runs or more against the Astros’ pitching staff in three consecutive games.
Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller allowed four runs on five hits, one home run and three walks in 5 2/3 innings.
