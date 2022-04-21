KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The lineup shakeup wasn’t enough to jolt any offense from the Kansas City Royals in the final game of their homestand.
The Royals were shut out for the first time this season in a 1-0 loss to the Minnesota Twins in front of an announced 15,540 in the finale of a three-game series Thursday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium.
Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (0-1) allowed one run, six hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out one and didn’t give up an extra-base hit.
The Royals bullpen extended its consecutive scoreless streak to 21 1/3 innings.
Andrew Benintendi tripled and Bobby Witt Jr. doubled for the Royals, who had just three hits in the game.
The tying run was in scoring position when the game ended.
©2022 The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
