Albany (1-5) vs. Kansas State (3-2)
Fred Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, Kansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Albany and Kansas State both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory in their last game. Kansas State earned an 84-42 home win over North Dakota on Sunday, while Albany won 64-62 over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday.
LEADING THE WAY: Kansas State's Nijel Pack has averaged 15.6 points while Markquis Nowell has put up 12.8 points and 2.2 steals. For the Great Danes, De'Vondre Perry has averaged 12.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while Matt Cerruti has put up 11.3 points.DOMINANT DE'VONDRE: Perry has connected on 43.8 percent of the 16 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 10 over the last three games. He's also made 68.8 percent of his foul shots this season.
STREAK STATS: Albany has dropped its last three road games, scoring 63 points and allowing 76.7 points during those contests. Kansas State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.7 points while giving up 54.3.
ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Great Danes. Kansas State has an assist on 37 of 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its previous three matchups while Albany has assists on 30 of 68 field goals (44.1 percent) during its past three games.
STINGY STATE: Kansas State has held opposing teams to only 38.2 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big 12 teams.
