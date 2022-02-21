Kansas State Wildcats (14-12, 6-8 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2 Big 12)
Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Kansas hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points in Kansas' 71-58 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.
The Jayhawks are 13-1 in home games. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 shooting 35.5% from deep, led by Agbaji shooting 43.7% from 3-point range.
The Wildcats have gone 6-8 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State is sixth in the Big 12 with 31.5 rebounds per game led by Mark Smith averaging 8.5.
The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks won the last matchup 78-75 on Jan. 22. Agbaji scored 29 points points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Agbaji is shooting 50.3% and averaging 20.0 points for the Jayhawks. Christian Braun is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for Kansas.
Markquis Nowell is averaging 12.1 points, five assists and 2.3 steals for the Wildcats. Nijel Pack is averaging 12.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games for Kansas State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.
Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.