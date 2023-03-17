Montana State Bobcats (25-9, 15-3 Big Sky) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (23-9, 11-7 Big 12)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas State -8; over/under is 140
BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats and Montana State Bobcats square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.
The Wildcats are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 scoring 75.5 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.
The Bobcats' record in Big Sky action is 15-3. Montana State is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Johnson is averaging 17.7 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats. Markquis Nowell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.
Raequan Battle is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 17.4 points. Jubrile Belo is averaging 13 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.
Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 72.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.