FILE - Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes, left, and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante vie for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, on March 13, 2022. Saudi Arabian soccer champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. N’Golo Kante has completed his move there from Chelsea.