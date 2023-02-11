Austin Peay Governors (8-18, 2-11 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (8-18, 3-10 ASUN)
Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Central Arkansas -2; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas plays the Austin Peay Governors after Eddy Kayouloud scored 29 points in Central Arkansas' 93-81 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.
The Bears have gone 5-6 in home games. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Kayouloud paces the Bears with 6.2 boards.
The Governors are 2-11 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Cooper is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.5 points. Camren Hunter is shooting 42.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.
Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Governors. Sean Durugordon is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.
Governors: 1-9, averaging 63.3 points, 25.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
