Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-15, 4-5 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-13, 5-5 ASUN)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kennesaw State -11.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Eddy Kayouloud scored 24 points in Central Arkansas' 79-75 win against the Stetson Hatters.
The Owls have gone 7-5 in home games. Kennesaw State ranks ninth in the ASUN in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Brandon Stroud leads the Owls with 5.7 boards.
The Sugar Bears are 4-5 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 13.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Terrell Burden is averaging 10.7 points and 5.1 assists over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Darious Hall is shooting 47.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Sugar Bears. Camren Hunter is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.
Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.
