The Chiefs filled a big need with their second pick in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, selecting Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis No. 30 overall.
The 6-foot-4, 266-pound Karlaftis was a Ted Hendricks Award finalist as the nation’s top defensive end. He was first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-America after a season in which posted 11 1/2 tackles for loss, 4 1/2 sacks and two forced fumbles. As a freshman in 2019, he recorded 7 1/2 sacks.
Karlaftis missed most of the 2020 season battling an injury and COVID-19.
The Chiefs’ defensive end rotation entering the draft included Frank Clark, Mike Danna and Joshua Kaindoh. Rush end is considered a big need after they recorded just 31 sacks, the fourth-lowest total in the NFL last season.
The issue was glaring in the AFC Championship Game loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Chiefs were able to sack quarterback Joe Burrow just one time.
The Chiefs also owned the No. 29 pick, but general manager Brett Veach traded up with the New England Patriots and selected Washington Huskies cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st pick.
