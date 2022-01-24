The Josh Gordon experiment in Kansas City has absorbed a blow.
The Chiefs are waiving Gordon from their active 53-player roster but hope to re-sign him to their practice squad, a source confirmed Monday afternoon with The Star.
The waiver comes a day after Gordon was inactive for the Chiefs' thrilling 42-36 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The game was the second in a row for which Gordon was not active.
Gordon, 30, joined the Chiefs' practice squad in October after the NFL reinstated him from a suspension. He was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster in Week 5.
At the time, the hope was that Gordon could quickly learn the playbook and become a consistent contributor alongside receivers Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Byron Pringle and Demarcus Robinson, as well as special teams contributor Marcus Kemp.
It didn't work out that way. The 2013 first-team All-Pro appeared in 12 regular-season games with seven starts but totaled just five catches for 32 yards and one touchdown on 219 snaps (25% of the Chief' total on offense).
The Chiefs elected to go with practice squad wide receiver Daurice Fountain during this month's two playoff games because of Fountain's ability to contribute on special teams.
The waiving of Gordon opened a spot on the Chiefs' active-53 player roster, which they filled by activating defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) from injured reserve.
Saunders was designated as eligible to return to practice three weeks ago, so the 21-day window for the Chiefs to decide what to do next was set to close this week. Saunders provides depth along the defensive interior.
