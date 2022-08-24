KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whether it’s nerves or excitement or anxiousness, Kansas City Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley has had stomach trouble and pitched before, it just hadn’t been so public.
Earlier this season before a start in KC, he vomited in the clubhouse and still made his start that night.
Tuesday night, Heasley’s internal upheaval struck in the middle of the game on the field with all eyes on him as he faced the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of an announced 12,427 at Kauffman Stadium.
Heasley, a 25-year-old right-hander from Texas, vomited the middle of the diamond three times over the course of two innings during his outing. He still managed to leave with a lead, but the Royals fell 7-3 to the Diamondbacks in the first game of their two-game set.
Despite apparent gastrointestinal distress, Heasley pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings and allowed four hits and four walks. He also struck out two batters. He threw 79 pitches. Jose Cuas (1 run), Josh Staumont (4 runs) and Luke Weaver (2 runs) came on in relief.
Rookie infielder Bobby Witt Jr. went 2 for 4 with a home run, a triple and two runs scored, while Salvador Perez (1 for 4, RBI) and MJ Melendez (0 for 2, walk, sacrifice fly) also drove in runs for the Royals (50-75).
Royals infielder Nicky Lopez (1 for 2, run scored) tripled and walked, and Michael A. Taylor (1 for 4) also had a hit.
The Royals were held to five hits by the Diamondbacks (56-66).
©#YR# The Kansas City Star. Visit at kansascity.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.