Keegan feels like a winner in defeat

The PA announcer at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, had gotten to the No. 3 hitter for Vanderbilt University baseball team.
“Batting third, first baseman … Dominic Keegan, of Methuen, Massachusetts.”
The crowd of 24,052, which was estimated to be about 80 percent in favor of Mississippi State, booed loudly as he took his place on the first baseline with his teammates.
Keegan did not take it personally. In fact, the opposite was true.
“I got chills,” said Keegan, Thursday, less than 24 hours removed from the 9-0 loss in the final game of the College World Series.
“The hairs on the back of my neck were kicking up,” said Keegan. “To play in that environment … That’s one of the reasons I came to Vandy, for opportunities like this.”
Vanderbilt simply ran out of gas.
They played 12 stressful, NCAA tournament games in the month of June, including seven in Omaha at the College World Series.
Even the walkover, in which Vanderbilt was awarded a spot in the finals when N.C. State suffered several positive COVID-19 tests, was trying.
Vanderbilt had one of the best pitchers in the country, Kumar Rocker, the No. 6 overall prospect for the 2021 draft, on four days rest, for the winner-take-all game on Wednesday night.
But the Commodores didn’t appear to have much energy left.
“We were out of fuel in that last game,” said Keegan, who despite missing seven games due to COVID-19 himself, ranked first or second on the team in batting average (.345), RBI (57), doubles (17), runs (56) and hits (80).
“We had so many games that were emotionally draining in Omaha, including two walk-offs,” he said. “You have to give (Mississippi State) credit. In fact, it felt like we were playing in Starkville (Miss.). They played better than we did. It was tough to lose in the final game.”
The season, though, was a raging success for Vanderbilt and the 6-foot, 210-pound Central Catholic grad.
He played the first five games batting seventh. In Game 6 he was moved to the third hole, usually home to the team’s “best” hitter, and he never left.
Vandy won 12 of their next 13 games after that move by Coach Tim Corbin.
Keegan hovered in the high .300s the rest of the year and became Vandy’s biggest anchor on offense both with average and power.
After the disappointing loss late Wednesday night, Keegan said he and the entire team stayed up together talking about the season, focusing on the highs.
“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” said Keegan. “There were so many positives about the season. I’m so proud of this group, which includes a lot of young guys that experienced a lot of great times together. It was tough to lose, but to make it as far as we did is meaningful.”
There was a team meeting last night and individual meetings with Coach Corbin to discuss the future.
Interestingly, Keegan’s long-term future is still up for discussion.
He is eligible for the MLB Draft later this month and no doubt would be considered in the top 10 rounds, if not higher.
But Vandy has a way of luring some of its stars back. Keegan’s draft stock could grow in the 2022 MLB Draft as well as his legacy in Nashville.
If Keegan did return to Vandy he would be considered a red-shirt junior, which would help his cause in terms of bonus money (seniors have no leverage).
That’s a discussion for another day. He plans to fly back home to Methuen this weekend and take a few days to decompress before heading to play in the Cape Cod League for Yarmouth-Dennis.
“I really am looking forward to going to the Cape,” he said. “I was there for a few weeks (in 2019) and it is an incredible experience.”
As for 2021 and Vandy, after licking his wounds he has nothing but great memories.
“We never talk about winning a national championship,” said Keegan. “If that’s all your thinking about it will steer you in the wrong direction. Baseball at Vandy is the complete opposite. It’s a day-by-day experience. You fall in the love with the process. That’s what Corbs does. He molds us into winners.”
¢¢¢
