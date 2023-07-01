FILE - Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma gestures to teammates during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings on March 18, 2023, in Washington. Kuzma will be a free agent when the league's annual offseason shopping period starts next week. Kuzma has declined his $13 million player option with the Wizards for next season, a person with knowledge of his decision said Tuesday, June 20, 2023, meaning he will be a free agent. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side disclosed the move.