North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.