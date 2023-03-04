Liberty Flames (26-7, 15-3 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (25-8, 15-3 ASUN)
Kennesaw, Georgia; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Kennesaw State Owls and the Liberty Flames meet in the ASUN Championship.
The Owls have gone 15-3 against ASUN opponents, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 2.3.
The Flames' record in ASUN play is 15-3. Liberty is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Stroud is averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Owls. Chris Youngblood is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
Darius McGhee averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 22.7 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Kyle Rode is averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Liberty.
LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Flames: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
