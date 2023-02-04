Kennesaw State Owls (18-6, 10-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (15-9, 8-3 ASUN)
Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eastern Kentucky -1.5; over/under is 148
BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Devontae Blanton scored 21 points in Eastern Kentucky's 69-67 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
The Colonels have gone 11-1 at home. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. Isaiah Cozart leads the Colonels with 7.0 rebounds.
The Owls are 10-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is seventh in the ASUN with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Brandon Stroud averaging 6.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blanton is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Colonels. Michael Moreno is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.
Chris Youngblood is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Owls. Kasen Jennings is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.
Owls: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.