NJIT Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 America East)
Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -12; over/under is 150.5
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Sherif Kenney scored 28 points in Bryant's 87-81 victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats.
The Bulldogs have gone 6-2 at home. Bryant is eighth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.
The Highlanders are 2-2 in America East play. NJIT ranks eighth in the America East shooting 32.9% from downtown. Eyal Nankin leads the Highlanders shooting 100% from 3-point range.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Earl Timberlake is averaging 14 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kenney is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.
Adam Hess is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 10.2 points. Miles Coleman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.
Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
