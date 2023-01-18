NJIT Highlanders (5-12, 2-2 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 America East)
Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the NJIT Highlanders after Sherif Kenney scored 28 points in Bryant's 87-81 win over the New Hampshire Wildcats.
The Bulldogs are 6-2 on their home court. Bryant leads the America East with 27.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.6.
The Highlanders are 2-2 in conference games. NJIT averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Bulldogs and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.
Miles Coleman is shooting 39.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.
Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
