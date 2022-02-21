Ball State Cardinals (12-14, 7-8 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (17-9, 12-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State hosts Ball State looking to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Golden Flashes are 9-4 in home games. Kent State ranks sixth in the MAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Malique Jacobs averaging 5.2.

The Cardinals have gone 7-8 against MAC opponents. Ball State has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Golden Flashes won the last meeting 66-65 on Jan. 5. Sincere Carry scored 26 points points to help lead the Golden Flashes to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carry is averaging 17.6 points and 4.7 assists for the Golden Flashes. Jacobs is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Payton Sparks is shooting 53.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cardinals. Miryne Thomas is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 9-1, averaging 73.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

