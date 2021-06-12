Ally Becki almost won it for Indiana.
With her team down two points and two seconds left on the clock, Becki corralled a layup after a missed free throw. The Brownsburg senior took a couple of bounces and heaved a 60-foot shot. The high-arching shot was on line, but it bounced off the backboard, then off the rim and out.
After a large gasp from the crowd at Southport High School, reality set in: Kentucky had knocked off Indiana, 78-76, in the girls All-Stars game Saturday evening. It was the first time Kentucky won in the Hoosier State since 2017.
“As a coach, you always have your fingers crossed in a situation like that,” said Bedford North Lawrence coach Jeff Allen, who was the Indiana Seniors coach this week. “It looked like we had a chance.”
Becki finished with four points.
Indiana led most of the game, extending the advantage to as high as 10 — 50-40 — with 5:58 remaining in the third quarter.
An 8-0 run from Kentucky’s Amelia Hodges, though, brought her team right back into the game. Indiana led 63-58 after three, but it was the start of the fourth quarter that really turned the tide.
The players from the Bluegrass State opened the final frame on an 11-0 run, turning a five-point deficit into a six-point lead. A bucket from Goshen’s Brynn Shoup-Hill at the 7:17 mark of the quarter finally ended the Kentucky run.
“Just some squandered opportunities from us,” Allen said. “We got the lead up to 10 a couple of times, and whether it be a missed defensive rotation or a missed shot on our part that led to a run-out for them — they just kept crawling back into it, and I think you have to give Kentucky credit. They played really well.”
Heritage Christian’s Arianna Wiggins led the way for Indiana with 18 points. Two other players reached double digits with 10 points: Lawrence North’s Jayla Smith and North Central’s Meg Newman.
In Friday’s All-Stars game in Owensboro, Indiana beat Kentucky, 69-58. The Indiana Seniors also beat the Juniors earlier in the week, 94-69.