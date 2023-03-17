Providence Friars (21-11, 13-7 Big East) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (21-11, 12-6 SEC)
Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -4; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Providence Friars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Wildcats have gone 12-6 against SEC opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Kentucky is seventh in the SEC with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 10.1.
The Friars are 13-7 in Big East play. Providence has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cason Wallace is averaging 11.6 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 16.7 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.
Bryce Hopkins is averaging 16.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Noah Locke is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.
Friars: 4-6, averaging 77.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.