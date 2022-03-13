NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 53 points, making the tiebreaking 3-pointer in a sensational show for a crowd that included Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 110-107 on Sunday.
Durant’s 3-pointer snapped a 103-all tie with 56 seconds remaining. He added four more free throws to keep the Nets ahead, finishing one point shy of his career high. Durant also had nine assists and six rebounds in his 60th career 40-point performance.
Irving had a nice view while attending his first Nets home game this season, though still unable to play in New York. There is no longer a mandate that spectators are vaccinated against the coronavirus, but there is still one requiring it for someone who works there. Irving has not been vaccinated.
So the star guard had a seat in the stands, just as he did a night earlier to watch his college team, Duke, lose in the ACC championship game. He walked off arm-in-arm with Durant toward the Nets locker room after the game ended.
Andre Drummond had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Nets,
Julius Randle scored 26 points for New York, and Evan Fournier had 25.
MAVERICKS 95, CELTICS 92
BOSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic returned from a hamstring scare to hit a tying 3-pointer with a 1:21 left, Spencer Dinwiddie made the winner with nine seconds to play and Dallas beat Boston to spoil Kevin Garnett’s special day.
With Garnett courtside awaiting the postgame ceremony to retire his uniform No. 5, the Mavericks won for the seventh time in eight games and snapped Boston’s five-game winning streak.
Doncic, who left in the first half rubbing his left leg, finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Boston's Jayson Tatum missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer. Tatum had 21 points and 11 rebounds, but made just a pair of baskets in the second half.
HAWKS 131, PACERS 128
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half and Atlanta beat Indiana Pacers 131-128 on Sunday night.
Danilo Gallinari and De’Andre Hunter had 15 points apiece for Atlanta, 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks shot 54.8%.
The Hawks have won 13 of 15 at home and two straight overall. They had a season-high 77 points in the first half.
Tyrese Halliburton and Buddy Hield each scored 25 points for Indiana.
76ERS 116, MAGIC 114, OT
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 35 points and 16 rebounds and Philadelphia kept rallying, finally beating Orlando in overtime.
Down by 17 points in the first half and trailing by 10 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers were behind 113-109 with 1:25 left in OT.
James Harden hit one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds left in overtime to give Philadelphia a two-point lead. Cole Anthony missed a 3-pointer at the horn for Orlando.
Harden finished with 26 points and Tobias Harris added 25 for the 76ers. Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 23 points and 12 rebounds.
GRIZZLIES 125, THUNDER 118
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 21 points and Memphis fended off a late push by Oklahoma City.
Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and Ja Morant had 17 for the Grizzlies.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points and seven assists. Darius Bazley had a season-high 29 points and finished with 10 rebounds.
CLIPPERS 106, PISTONS 102
DETROIT (AP) — Marcus Morris scored 31 points and Luke Kennard had 16 against their former team, helping Los Angeles overcame an 18-point deficit to beat Detroit.
Reggie Jackson, another former Piston, had with 15 points, nine assists and eight rebounds.
Jeremi Grant scored 21 points for Detroit. Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.
PELICANS 130, ROCKETS 105
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 32 points and 10 rebounds and New Orleans beat Houston to snap a four-game skid.
Jaxson Hayes added for 21 points for New Orleans.
Jalen Green led Houston with 17 points.