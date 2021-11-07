DALLAS — Gary Patterson’s pals in the business paid their respects this week to the passing of a time when, if a legend couldn’t go out on his own terms, at least he could finish his season first.
But, really, what else could you expect TCU to do in times like these?
Early signing day is in six weeks, and recruits won’t wait.
Besides, what if Texas Tech hired Sonny Dykes first?
Correct me if you will, as usual, but I can’t recall a time when two colleges from Texas raced one another for a coach from a third Texas school. Closest in memory was Texas swiping David McWilliams from Texas Tech in the ‘80s. Even then, he’d only been in Lubbock a year after spending his adult life in Austin. Returning to his alma mater was so logical, even your intrepid reporter figured it out. Met him walking off the plane. He smiled so big after getting caught, I half expected him to raise his arms.
But even in the Southwest Conference’s worst moments, two schools never went for another member’s coach at once. Sort of unseemly. Like going to a family reunion and fighting over a third party’s spouse. Back in the old days, boosters could barely bring themselves to concede that a rival’s football coach walked upright, much less try to take him home.
The truth of it is, there’s no one to feel sorry for in all this. Big-time college football coaches make a lot of money, and some don’t even have to work for it.
An ESPN examination of open records from public institutions at FBS conferences over the last 10 years revealed that more than a half-billion dollars was paid to football and basketball coaches to go away. Auburn leads the dead-money list with $31.2 million owed former coaches, much of it to Gus Malzahn, now at Central Florida. Coming in third is Texas, which owes $21.5 million. And for reasons still unclear, that total doesn’t even include the $24 million due Tom Herman and his staff.
Texas pays people so much to stand around and do nothing, it might as well run the Legislature, too.
Believe it or not, kids, coaching football wasn’t always so lucrative. News of Jackie Sherrill’s $268,000 salary to serve as football coach and athletic director at Texas A&M in 1982 created a national uproar that lasted for months. All I can say is, we didn’t have TikTok back then to distract us. Anyway, you couldn’t hire a decent special teams coach now for $268,000.
Coaches are richer now, even set for life, but I’m guessing job security isn’t quite the same. Used to be a coach got four years, a full recruiting cycle, before strangers offered to hold the door open for him. The result of this sort of patience was an occasional latent success story. Bill McCartney’s was the most famous case. His first three years at Colorado, he went 7-25-1. The close of his ninth, he celebrated a national title.
Texas boosters couldn’t go more than three years for Charlie Strong, the shortest term in Austin in nearly 80 years. Jack Chevigny also lasted three years before resigning in 1937. For his discernment, Chevigny was appointed deputy attorney general of Texas. Charlie, on the other hand, got $10 million, straight up.
Matt Wells didn’t even make it through three seasons at Texas Tech before Kirby Hocutt decided that was quite enough. Chances are good it wasn’t all his call. Hocutt went against the wishes of Tech officials and boosters by hiring Wells in the first place, so you could say both Hocutt and Wells were on a short leash. No use throwing good money after bad, either.
Back when a college football coach drew a salary more in line with, say, an English lit professor, athletic directors could afford to be patient. Because they didn’t owe boosters outsized favors, there wasn’t as much pressure to reward them with a quick return on their buck.
Of course, that was before we saw names of boosters on campus buildings. Some even got their own statues. I don’t rub elbows much with rich types, but my experience is they don’t enjoy waiting on what they want.
Could Jeremiah Donati afford to bet that Patterson, on a pace for his fourth consecutive mediocre season, would suddenly snap out of it? Six million a year is a big bet for any school, much less one with TCU’s resources.
Could Hocutt continue to bet $3 million a year on Wells, who had a track record of four wins a season and might have already topped out this year with five?
Look, don’t get me wrong, I don’t like to see anyone lose a job. Especially if it means they’re moving back in. But this is what happens when you traffic in treacherous business circles. Check out just about any Al Pacino movie for reference.
All of which makes Jeff Traylor the exception to the rule. Having recently led UTSA out of the wilderness, and in only his second year, no less, he was thought to be the leading candidate for the Tech job. He was reportedly Hocutt’s first interview. Then he agreed to a 10-year, $28 million deal to stay in San Antonio. Good money, sure, but far less than what he might have made in Lubbock.
Traylor swears he’s staying out of loyalty to the school that gave him a chance and to his players. Maybe so. Or maybe he’s just got a jones for good Mexican food.
