DALLAS — The Southeastern Conference’s allegedly temporary resolution this week of what Kirby Smart called “the most overrated conversation there ever was” might lend credence to the Georgia coach’s assertion at that. The SEC will stick to eight conference football games and a November puff pastry after all. And if you don’t like it, Georgia or Alabama will meet you in a stadium in January.
For those who haven’t been keeping up, most of the discussion down in Destin, Fla., at the SEC’s league meetings centered on whether to play eight or nine league games starting in 2024, when Texas and Oklahoma join the party.
There are a few reasons this seemingly arcane business actually matters to the average college football fan, but the biggest is this:
Nine league games practically guarantees that you play your biggest rivals every year, and if you can’t do that, college football is even more screwed up than we thought.
On the subject of the latter, by the way, Nick Saban will lead a merry band of SEC lobbyists to Washington, D.C., next week to petition lawmakers about putting up guardrails on name, image and likeness. Ever since the NCAA punted on NIL two years ago, it’s practically been the Alabama coach’s obsession.
Remember when he said last spring that Texas A&M was “buying every player on their team”? He’s at it again this week. Told “Saturday Down South” that, despite suggestions NIL might level the playing field, the haves are simply flexing their wallets.
“You think [parity] is here?” Saban asked. “I think the way Southern Cal, Texas and Texas A&M are spending money ... it hasn’t hit yet.
“What are you willing to spend?”
Whatever it takes to give Saban the willies, apparently.
The king of college football isn’t afraid of Jimbo or Steve Sarkisian.
He’s scared of their big-bucks boosters.
Texas annually sits atop national football revenue rankings even though it hasn’t won a playoff game since Mack Brown’s heyday. The Longhorns had more big-time talent then. Saban believes they’re buying their way back in, and he might have a point.
In On3′s latest college football NIL rankings, Arch Manning retains top billing with a valuation of $2.8 million, even though, according to his grandfather, he’s not accepting a penny until he earns it on the field. Next in line is Caleb Williams, USC’s Heisman quarterback. Scroll down the list, and you’ll find A&M’s Evan Stewart 10th and two more Longhorns (Quinn Ewers at 13 and Xavier Worthy 16th) before you get to an Alabama player, Kool-Aid McKinstry, way down at 32.
BTW: If you haven’t seen On3′s NIL list, you can bet recruits and their parents have.
At least one analyst has observed that Saban’s comments last year about A&M weren’t meant for Jimbo’s ears; they were intended for his own boosters, who apparently turn out their pockets anytime he looks their way.
Look, I’m all for football players getting a piece of the action that has made their coaches and schools millions. Many players, if not most, pay a price long after their college days are over. Still, there ought to be rules, if only to feed the children of NCAA investigators. Best of luck to Saban and the rest of the SEC contingent next week. They’ll need it.
“Congress,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said, “is the place that can fix the issues we have.”
Clearly Greg didn’t keep up with the debt-ceiling vote, which required prospects of worldwide calamity.
The quandary of eight or nine league games comes in just behind the debt deal if you’re a Longhorn or an Aggie. A&M reportedly was one of five schools — Florida, Georgia, LSU and Missouri were the others — that favored nine league games. Texas and Oklahoma don’t get to vote until next year. Alabama used to be in favor until Saban changed his mind. He now thinks they’re doing just fine scheduling national games, including Texas on Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa.
Critics probably wouldn’t mind the fact that the Crimson Tide sandwiched that game with the Longhorns between Middle Tennessee and South Florida if Alabama didn’t also advertise Chattanooga as a Thanksgiving appetizer Nov. 18.
Before anyone gets the wrong idea, I have no ax to grind with Alabama, which has repeatedly demonstrated its credentials. For that matter, so have Georgia and LSU. The trio owns six of the nine College Football Playoff titles. Winning makes for a pretty good argument.
My complaint is with the SEC schools that pushed back the nine-team proposal another year. Maybe longer. Sure, I understand they’re afraid of another tough league game and losing out on a shot at the expanded playoffs. Maybe even a bowl. They also need time to resolve schedule commitments already in place. But those are just line items on an accountant’s budget.
Personal interests lie closer to my beat-up heart.
A nine-game format means Texas would play Oklahoma, Arkansas and A&M every year, which would almost make up for the fact that the Longhorns won’t play Baylor, TCU or Texas Tech. In other words, we’d still have a vestige of the old Southwest Conference.
And if we can’t preserve tradition and rivalries, I ask, what is college football for?
To that point, Sankey needs to make sure he’s got his members’ votes next spring. Until he’s got Congress’, my advice to A&M and Texas is to keep spending like a Kardashian. At least that’s keeping Saban up at night.
