FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton (22) shoots against Miami Heat's Max Strus during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series April 19, 2023, in Milwaukee. Middleton has agreed to terms on a three-year, $102 million deal that will keep him with the Bucks, a person familiar with the situation said Friday, June 30. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing hasn’t been announced.