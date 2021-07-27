Kids/adults invited to "Touch a Truck" event
HAVERHILL — Kids and adults are invited to a "Touch a Truck" event to be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the highway yard, 500 Primrose St. Rain date is Aug. 8. You can touch police cruisers and motorcycles, fire engines, ambulances, and highway vehicles.
Included are food, drinks and activities.
This event is sponsored by Mayor James Fiorentini and the city's Department of Public Works.
Business Before Hours event planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Before Hours event at the River Street Cafe (558 River St.) Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Free to members and $10 for non-members. The event includes networking, coffee, and freshly baked items.
To register, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Talk on affordable housing planned
HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce will host Chrystal Kornegay, Executive Director of MassHousing, at the UMass Lowell iHub in the Harbor Place building at 2 Merrimack St., third floor, on Thursday, Aug. 12, from 10 to 11 a.m. Kornegay will discuss the importance of establishing homeownership programs especially among minorities to transform communities.Free to members and $10 for non-members.
To register, contact Melissa Seavey at melissa@haverhillchamber.com.
Violence Intervention and Prevention Team hosts summer mixer
HAVERHILL — Haverhill High School's VIP program welcomes incoming 7th to 9th graders to a summer mixer at Northern Essex Community College, Aug. 18 and 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the college's technology center for networking, art and music programming. To RSVP, email chelseadaigle@gmail.com. For questions, call Carol Ireland at 603-674-9323.
Women in Business luncheon planned
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women in Business luncheon Wednesday, Aug, 18, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Maria's Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St.
Guest speaker is Tricia Sabulis, vice president of the A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency.
Cost is $25 for members and $35 for non members.
Register online at www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events."
Cannabis competition judging kits to be available at Stem
HAVERHILL — Stem in downtown Haverhill is one of just eight cannabis retailers in the state and the only one in the Merrimack Valley to be invited to participate in this year's High Times cannabis competition.
The year's judging process is open to members of the public via exclusive kits to be available at participating retailers, including Stem.
The High Times Cannabis Cup Massachusetts: People’s Choice Edition is aimed to identify and award the best cannabis products in all of Massachusetts, across a range of different categories, all to be judged by consumers in Massachusetts for the first time ever.
Judging kits will be available at 13 locations, will range in price from $100 to $300 and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
To purchase a judges kit, which comes with a High Times backpack, drop by Stem on Aug. 21 starting at 9 a.m. Kits will be available in 10 different categories including flower, vape pens, edibles, chocolate and topicals/tinctures/capsules.
Judging takes place from Aug. 21 to Oct. 17.
This competition is a recreational and medical competition. All products must be grown and produced in Massachusetts at a facility licensed under the state's Cannabis Control Commission and be in compliance with all CCC rules.