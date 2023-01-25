East Tennessee State Buccaneers (8-13, 4-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (9-12, 2-6 SoCon)
Macon, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -4.5; over/under is 130.5
BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits the Mercer Bears after Jordan King scored 29 points in East Tennessee State's 78-62 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.
The Bears are 4-4 on their home court. Mercer ranks fourth in the SoCon with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Jalyn McCreary averaging 12.0.
The Buccaneers are 4-4 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamar Robertson is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12 points. McCreary is averaging 14.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Mercer.
Deanthony Tipler is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.5 points. King is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.
Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.