Ohio Bobcats (4-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (6-1)
Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -8.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall's 68-57 win against the Akron Zips.
The Thundering Herd have gone 5-0 in home games. Marshall leads the Sun Belt with 20.1 assists per game led by Kinsey averaging 5.4.
The Bobcats are 0-3 in road games. Ohio is second in the MAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwight Wilson averaging 6.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kamdyn Curfman is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists. Kinsey is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.9 points for Marshall.
Miles Brown is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bobcats. Wilson is averaging 12.3 points for Ohio.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
