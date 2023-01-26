FILE - Cyclors for Emirates Team New Zealand pedal during the third race of America's Cup sailing competition in Hamilton, Bermuda, on June 18, 2017. The cyclors are, from left, Blair Tuke, Andy Maloney, Josh Junior and Simon Van Velthooven. Two-time defending champion Emirates Team New Zealand has added a new group of elite athletes, including two cyclists, to help provide the immense amount of power required for the various systems on the foiling AC75 sloops that will be sailed in the 2024 regatta in Barcelona. The Kiwis first debuted the "cyclors" during the 2017 America's Cup.