New York Knicks' Julius Randle during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, March 20, 2022, in New York. It is a new day for the Knicks. That was the collective message by the team on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 during media day at the team’s training center. Coming off a 2020-21 season in which New York compiled a 41-31 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2012-13, the Knicks stumbled to a 37-45 mark last season and missed the playoffs.