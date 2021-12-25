The Knicks got a nice haul on Christmas.
Kemba Walker gifted them a triple-double, the first from the All-Star since 2014 and just the third of his career. Julius Randle recovered his shot, knocking down six treys en route to an efficient 25 points. The Knicks (15-18) pummeled the shorthanded Hawks, 101-87, punctuating their first win on Christmas in a decade with an under-the-legs dunk from Obi Toppin in the closing moments.
Spirits were flowing at MSG.
“Definitely a very special Christmas. A very special moment,” Walker said. “To be home in New York, the crowd going wild. It was fun.”
Walker continued his remarkable resurgence from the depths of Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse, expertly running the offense while logging 40 minutes with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Two nights earlier, he fell just one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double while scoring 44 points in a loss to the Wizards.
Walker scored less on Christmas but finished the job and notched a victory. There was also something poetic about the hometown hero filling the box score at MSG at a marquee game. He was the first Knick to post a triple-double on Christmas and just the seventh in NBA history, joining a list of exclusive current or future Hall of Famers like LeBron James, John Havlicek and Oscar Robertson.
After getting subbed out with two minutes remaining and the Knicks comfortably ahead, the crowd responded with a standing ovation and loud “Kemba Walker” chant.
“It was amazing. Those are moments you dream about,” Walker said. “It’s hard to put it into words, to be honest. But it was special. Just to be home with that New York on my chest. I’m a New York City kid, born and raised. It felt amazing.”
It’s been a heckuva holiday season for the Bronx’s best. He was removed from the rotation four days after Thanksgiving and received a standing ovation for a triple-double on Christmas.
“I’m over [getting benched],” Walker said. “It don’t matter anymore at this point. I just take it as a blessing. I think it was a blessing in disguise, to be honest.”
Still, the matchup lost luster without Trae Young, the top heel to Knicks fans after his powerful performance — and Broadway bow — in last season’s playoffs. Young was among eight Hawks in COVID-19 protocols, a list that included Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter and Lou Williams.
Young was still on the minds of Knicks fans at MSG, who repeated their expletive chant about the point guard when the victory was ensured. Young hasn’t played at the Garden since eliminating the Knicks in Game 5 in June.
The COVID crunch forced the Hawks to sign reinforcements on 10-day contracts, and by far the most intriguing was Lance Stephenson. The 31-year-old former Pacers lightning, who shined at Lincoln HS on Coney Island nearly 15 years ago, contributed two points in 14 minutes. He’d been out of the league since 2019, trekking briefly to China and the G League.
The Knicks, meanwhile, were continuing to recover from their COVID-19 outbreak. Barrett played in his first game since entering protocols about two weeks ago. He was rusty, missing 11 of 15 shots over 26 minutes. Quentin Grimes (15 points, 25 minutes) also returned from a COVID-19 break, while Toppin (13 points, 14 minutes) brought energy in his second game back. His under-the-legs dunk with one minute remaining — the second such acrobatic breakaway jam from the power forward this season — gave the Knicks a 19-point advantage and sent the crowd over the edge.
Thursday was a dream start for the Knicks, who hit their seven shots and led 19-3 after just five minutes. The Hawks (15-17) eventually cut the deficit to 5 but never really recovered.
Thibodeau rewarded Walker’s recent strong play by keeping him with the starters despite the return of Barrett, leaving Alec Burks as the odd man out of the lineup.
Thibodeau’s trial with Burks as the starting point guard was unsuccessful. The Knicks went just 2-7 after Walker was removed from the rotation, with Burks struggling to maintain his efficient shooting with a heavier workload.
They’re now 2-2 since Walker’s return to the lineup.
“He’s the heart and soul of the team,” said Randle, who benefitted from Walker’s ball movement while shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc. “Especially since he’s been back, he’s been coming out with a consistent energy every night and it’s a lot of fun to play with. It brings the team up. I feed off it. We all feed off it. He was amazing [Saturday night]. … I’m sure when he signed to come here, this is kind of what he envisioned — playing the type of basketball that he is now.”
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.