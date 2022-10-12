LOS ANGELES — Mark Stone sat in the exact same stall.
The one he dressed in before the second game of last season at Crypto.com Arena, when nerve pain in his back forced him to leave early and start a journey that led to surgery in May.
Stone was back there almost exactly a year later. This time, he made a different memory.
The Golden Knights captain showed he was back by scoring a game-winning goal with 24 seconds remaining in his team’s 4-3 season-opening win against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.
The back issues that flared up in Los Angeles cost Stone 45 games last season. It played a major role in the Knights missing the playoffs for the first time.
The shot he placed into the top left corner of the Kings’ net sure made it look like his injury-plagued days are behind him.
“It just feels good to be out there with the guys,” Stone said. “Thirty-seven games (played) last year, whatever it was, is hard. Glad I feel the way I feel right now.”
Stone’s goal capped off an incredible back-and-forth affair between the Knights and Kings televised to a national audience on ESPN and witnessed in person by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman.
The two teams entered the third period tied 1-1 before their offenses exploded.
Center Jack Eichel gave the Knights a 2-1 lead 1:27 into the third. Kings right wing Adrian Kempe answered back.
Center William Karlsson put the Knights ahead again 7:17 into the third. This time Los Angeles right wing Arthur Kaliyev responded.
Stone made sure not to leave enough time for another Kings comeback. He unleashed one of his trademark celebrations after scoring. He started skating right away and raised his arms in the air before being mobbed by teammates. Then he pumped his fist and gave out high-fives down the Knights’ bench so fast it looked like he was going to rip hands off.
That’s how much helping his team again meant to Stone. Injuries cost him and the Knights so much last season. Now they’re back, and ready to roll.
“I just want to be healthy and be out there with the guys,” Stone said. “That’s all that’s on my mind right now. The rest will take care of itself.”
Here are three takeaways from the win:
1. Good start for Cassidy
The Knights looked strong in coach Bruce Cassidy’s debut.
They improved to 5-1 all-time in season openers and have now won four in a row. He became the third coach in franchise history to win his first game, after Gerard Gallant and Pete DeBoer did the same.
The Knights performed well at special teams and at five-on-five. All four forward lines provided strong shifts. They had 51 shots on goal, tying the franchise record for most in a regulation game, to the Kings’ 31.
The Knights also were 1-for-5 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Karlsson scored on the man advantage with a high tip by deflecting a pass from defenseman Alex Pietrangelo into the net.
“(They’ve) been working on that in practice,” Cassidy said. “Good to see it pay off for them.”
2. Thompson starts things off
Logan Thompson was an undrafted goaltender playing Canadian college hockey four seasons ago. He became an NHL opening-night starter Tuesday.
The Knights gave the 25-year-old rookie the net for their first game after a strong preseason. Thompson backed up their faith with a solid performance.
He stopped 27 of the 30 shots he faced while getting his 11th NHL win. It remains to be seen where his meteoric rise goes from here. But Thompson keeps showing he’s worthy of the opportunities he’s getting.
3. Karlsson starts hot
Last season was one to forget for Karlsson.
His 12 goals and 35 points were his lowest totals in five years with the Knights. He came out Tuesday intent to prove he’s in for a better season.
Karlsson finished with a goal and primary assist in the Knights’ win. He set up the team’s first goal on a transition opportunity with left wing Jonathan Marchessault. His third-period power-play goal was nearly the winner.
It’s a good beginning for the 29-year-old as he looks to bounce back.
©2022 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.