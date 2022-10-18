Center Mikael Backlund scored a go-ahead goal with 4:29 remaining and the Calgary Flames defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday to continue their perfect start to the season.
The Knights (3-1-0) lost for the first time. They took a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals from left wings William Carrier and Brett Howden. They gave it away in the second by taking six penalties, a team record for the most in a period. Calgary took advantage. Center Elias Lindholm and right wing Tyler Toffoli scored power-play goals for the Flames (3-0-0) to tie things up entering the third.
