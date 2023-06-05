LAS VEGAS — Right wing Jonathan Marchessault scored twice against his former team, and the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 7-2 in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.
Left wing Brett Howden also scored two goals for the Knights.
The Knights took a 2-0 series lead for the fourth time in franchise history. They’ve never lost when doing so. Teams that have taken a 2-0 lead in the final have gone on to win it 48 of 53 times.
The Knights also got goals from defenseman Alec Martinez, center Nicolas Roy and right wing Michael Amadio, and goaltender Adin Hill put in an excellent performance for his ninth win of the playoffs.
Center Anton Lundell and right wing Matthew Tkachuk scored for Florida, which lost consecutive games for the second time this postseason. The Panthers have yet to win a game in the final in their history. They also fell to 0-6-1 at T-Mobile Arena.
