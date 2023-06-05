North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early. A few showers developing later in the day. High 76F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.