LAS VEGAS — The Golden Knights re-signed left wing Ivan Barbashev to a five-year, $25 million contract extension Wednesday.
Barbashev, 27, joined the Knights before the trade deadline and was a key contributor to their first Stanley Cup championship. He was a pending unrestricted free agent. Barbashev had 18 points in 22 games during the playoffs while playing on the first line with center Jack Eichel and right wing Jonathan Marchessault.
The Knights cleared salary-cap space for the extension by trading left wing Reilly Smith to the Pittsburgh Penguins for a third-round pick.
©2023 Las Vegas Review-Journal. Visit reviewjournal.com.. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
