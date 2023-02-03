BOSTON (AP) — Matt Knowling had 18 points and Yale beat Harvard 68-57 on Friday night.
Knowling had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Ivy League). John Poulakidas scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 11, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc. EJ Jarvis finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.
Justice Ajogbor finished with 12 points and two blocks for the Crimson (12-10, 3-5). Harvard also got 10 points, three steals and three blocks from Chris Ledlum. In addition, Luka Sakota finished with 10 points and two steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.