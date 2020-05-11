ANDOVER — Selectman Dan Koh has decided not to run for Congress again in 2020.
“I decided not to (run) because I think defeating the coronavirus and Trump are the biggest priorities for the year,” he said.
Koh, who was the former chief of staff for Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, attempted to fill the void left by retiring Congresswoman Nikki Tsongas in 2018, but lost the 3rd Congressional Democratic primary to Lori Trahan by 145 votes after a recount.
Months later, Koh ran for a seat on Andover's Select Board and won. He’s been on the Select Board for over a year now.
Koh says he’s going to be working closely with those on his Congressional campaign as well as his friends and family to do everything in his power to get Trump out of office.
“I think that, we as Democrats, need to focus on making sure that we don’t have four more years of Donald Trump,” he said. “So, I think it’s important that we all, not just Democrats, but all of us as voters, get involved in this election, calling friends, knocking on doors if we are allowed to, and doing anything else to get as many people to the polls as possible.”
In addition to being on the Select Board, Koh is currently the Chief Operating Officer of HqO, a software company in Boston. He lives on Windemere Drive with his wife, Amy Sennett, who is the general counsel of Catalant Technologies, a technology software firm. The couple are expecting a baby girl this July.
And while he may not be running for office this year, Koh says he plans on re-entering the political arena in time.
“I absolutely hope to,” Koh said of a potential future run. “I think a lot of people run for office are shy about that. I am not. I believe deeply in public service and the ability of people to make a difference in government."