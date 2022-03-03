FILE - Nantes' head coach Antoine Kombouare at the end of a French League One soccer match between Nice and Nantes at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, Jan. 14, 2022. Having saved Nantes from relegation, coach Antoine Kombouare has completely turned the club's fortunes around this season and Canaries fans are feeling chirpy again. Nantes is one of only two sides to beat runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain and is pushing hard on two fronts for a Europa League place.