Montreal Canadiens (1-5-0, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Seattle Kraken (1-4-1, seventh in the Pacific)
Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken -103, Canadiens -117; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle looks to end its four-game losing streak with a victory over Montreal.
Seattle takes the ice for the seventh game in franchise history. The Kraken have been outscored 23-13 through the first six games of NHL play.
Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 11-10-7 record on the road in the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.
The teams square off Tuesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Kraken: None listed.
Canadiens: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.