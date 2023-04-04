Seattle Kraken (41-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (34-35-7, sixth in the Pacific Division)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Canucks -105; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the Vancouver Canucks after Jared McCann's two-goal game against the Arizona Coyotes in the Kraken's 8-1 win.
Vancouver has gone 34-35-7 overall with a 14-7-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Canucks have a 32-10-7 record when scoring at least three goals.
Seattle has gone 41-26-8 overall with a 12-9-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have a +23 scoring differential, with 259 total goals scored and 236 given up.
The teams match up Tuesday for the fourth time this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in the previous matchup.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Tanner Miller has 29 goals and 47 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.
Vince Dunn has 13 goals and 48 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.
Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.
INJURIES: Canucks: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: out (lower body), Noah Juulsen: day to day (lower body), Vasily Podkolzin: day to day (undisclosed), Ilya Mikheyev: out for season (knee), Tanner Pearson: out for season (hand), Travis Dermott: out (undisclosed), Tucker Poolman: out (undisclosed).
Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
